White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:23
Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has stated that achieving peace in Ukraine is the current priority, rather than a deal on critical mineral resources.

Source: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing on 19 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Leavitt said that the mining agreement was "the first set of framework", which everyone had seen at the public meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

"We are moving towards a full ceasefire and a longstanding peace in this conflict," she said.

Leavitt noted that the US has "moved beyond just the economic minerals deal framework" and is "looking at a lasting ceasefire".

Quote: "We’re looking at a lasting ceasefire, right now a partial ceasefire. But again, the president is sending his highly skilled, intelligent and experienced team to Saudi Arabia later this week to сontinue fighting for peace in this conflict, and I would just reiterate one more time, we have been closer to peace than we are today." 

Background:

  • Following talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday 11 March, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed on developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources.
  • The failure to sign the minerals deal with Ukraine lies behind the worsening relations between Kyiv and Washington.
  • On 14 March, Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that the framework agreement with the US on mineral resources had been completed and that Ukraine was ready to sign it at any time.

