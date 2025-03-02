All Sections
Russian troops keep Ukrainian logistics under fire control in Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 2 March 2025, 04:37
Map: DeepState

The situation for Ukraine's defence forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continues to worsen, as Russian troops focus on maintaining fire control over Ukrainian logistics routes. However, Ukraine has not taken sufficient measures to counter this threat.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The biggest problem in Kursk Oblast is the enemy's fire control over all logistics of Ukraine's defence forces. Since January, Russian troops have been increasing their ability to monitor our movements, yet no adequate steps have been taken on our side to eliminate this issue. By February, it had reached its peak, with the most serious complications arising after the loss of the village of Sverdlikovo, the attempts to regain which were also not executed in the best-planned manner."

Details: DeepState reported that Russian troops managed to break through near the settlement of Novenke, Sumy Oblast, strengthening their forces and continuing their advance.

"Although securing positions in this area is difficult due to the terrain and lack of infrastructure, the Russians are actively trying to establish themselves there. They have the necessary resources," analysts say.

Quote: "The advance of Russian troops along the border between the settlements Zhuravka and Novenke is also an unpleasant moment. This area is responsible for most strikes on logistics routes [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.] between the settlements of Yunakivka and Sudzha, and the situation there has been deteriorating for some time."

Details: DeepState emphasises that the situation requires urgent intervention, as Russian forces have already destroyed "dozens of vehicles".

Quote: "The enemy continues to amass forces near the settlement of Sverdlikovo, maintaining pressure. The worst-case scenario would be Russian troops reaching the outskirts of Sudzha – though, in terms of fire control, they are practically there already."

Background:

  • As of 22:00 on 1 March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders had repelled 16 Russian attacks in Kursk Oblast. Meanwhile, Russian forces carried out 22 airstrikes, dropping a total of 30 guided bombs and conducting 383 artillery strikes, including 4 with multiple launch rocket systems.
  • On 20 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops were actively targeting logistics routes moving from Ukraine into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, launching fire strikes on everything moving in that direction from Sumy Oblast.
  • On 27 February, reports indicated that North Korea had sent additional troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The exact number of military personnel remains unknown.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

