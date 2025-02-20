All Sections
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 20 February 2025, 21:56
Sverdlikove, Kursk Oblast, on the map. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Russian forces are actively targeting logistics routes moving from Ukraine into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, launching fire strikes on everything moving in that direction from Sumy Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian military-analytical project DeepState on social media

Details: DeepState reports that the most dangerous section is currently Pysarivka-Yunakivka, where the Russians are using FPV drones and artillery.

Analysts report that Russian troops have "fully occupied Sverdlikove" and continue to push westward against the Ukrainian defence forces' grouping in Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "For the enemy, logistics remains an obvious and familiar target. Unfortunately, they have been successful in establishing fire control over these routes and are now actively trying to achieve physical control by advancing from the western part. This is already leading to unpleasant consequences and may turn into a serious issue in the future."

