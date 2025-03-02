Woman attacked by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast on Saturday dies in hospital
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 09:20
A 65-year-old woman has died in hospital after being injured by a Russian drone in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 1 March.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that her injuries had proved fatal.
Russian bombardments also left 10 people, including a child, injured in Kherson Oblast on 1 March.
Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging an apartment block and 13 houses.
The Russians also damaged a gas pipe, garages, buses and cars.
