All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Woman attacked by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast on Saturday dies in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 09:20
Woman attacked by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast on Saturday dies in hospital
Antonivka. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

A 65-year-old woman has died in hospital after being injured by a Russian drone in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 1 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that her injuries had proved fatal.

Advertisement:

Russian bombardments also left 10 people, including a child, injured in Kherson Oblast on 1 March.

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging an apartment block and 13 houses.

The Russians also damaged a gas pipe, garages, buses and cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
UK, France and Ukraine to draft ceasefire plan and present to US, BBC says
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
Trump is not Biden for Zelenskyy "to try to do this kind of thing", Advisor Waltz says on White House spat
IAEA conducts rotation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant without Ukraine's approval
Pro-Ukrainian protesters stage demonstration against US Vice President Vance on his holiday – photos, video
Ukraine and UK sign US$3bn defence loan agreement
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian attack on Beryslav kills one woman
Russia kills four civilians and injures 10 more in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Volunteers persecuted and deaths concealed – investigation of blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
13:34
Zelenskyy hasn't done anything wrong in White House, says Starmer
12:56
Trump's camp waits for Zelenskyy to "fix the situation" after dispute, NBC says
12:17
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk claims gold in rhythmic gymnastics at Grand Prix opening stage
12:08
UK, France and Ukraine to draft ceasefire plan and present to US, BBC says
11:12
Ukraine is falsely accused of provoking war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ukrainian intelligence says
10:59
Ukraine to receive first tranche of UK loan next week
10:46
Russia and China seek to recruit officials dismissed by Trump, CNN says
10:07
Russian drone strike injures woman near Khmelnytskyi – photos
09:49
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
09:20
Woman attacked by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast on Saturday dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: