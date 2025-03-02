Woman attacked by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast on Saturday dies in hospital

Antonivka. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

A 65-year-old woman has died in hospital after being injured by a Russian drone in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 1 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that her injuries had proved fatal.

Russian bombardments also left 10 people, including a child, injured in Kherson Oblast on 1 March.

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging an apartment block and 13 houses.

The Russians also damaged a gas pipe, garages, buses and cars.

