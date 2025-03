Russian forces attack passenger bus in Kherson, one killed and six injured

Russian troops launched a drone attack on a passenger bus in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 2 March. At least six people were injured, and one person was killed.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Two men aged 56 and 72 and a 66-year-old woman suffered mine-blast injuries. They were taken to hospital and are receiving medical assistance.

