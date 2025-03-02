UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he trusts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and does not believe he has done anything wrong in recent days.

Source: BBC, citing Starmer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Zelenskyy had done anything wrong, Starmer replied: "No, I think this is a man whose country has been at war for three years."

Starmer also confirmed when asked that he trusted Zelenskyy and affirmed his trust in US President Donald Trump.

The UK prime minister recalled previous discussions and meetings with Trump, emphasising his belief that the US President’s motivation is "a lasting peace".

Background:

Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday, 28 February, after a spat with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

During a meeting with Zelenskyy on Saturday, Starmer pledged Britain's continued support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and its unwavering determination to achieve a lasting peace.

