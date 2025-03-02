All Sections
Zelenskyy hasn't done anything wrong in White House, says Starmer

Oleh PavliukSunday, 2 March 2025, 13:34
Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he trusts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and does not believe he has done anything wrong in recent days.

Source: BBC, citing Starmer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Zelenskyy had done anything wrong, Starmer replied: "No, I think this is a man whose country has been at war for three years."

Starmer also confirmed when asked that he trusted Zelenskyy and affirmed his trust in US President Donald Trump.

The UK prime minister recalled previous discussions and meetings with Trump, emphasising his belief that the US President’s motivation is "a lasting peace".

Background:

