Zelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 28 February 2025, 20:33
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is leaving the White House ahead of schedule following a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as well as Trump's statement that the Ukrainian leader is not ready for peace.

Source: CNN; Reuters citing a White House official, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from CNN: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump will no longer hold a joint news conference on Friday, a White House official confirmed.

The Ukrainians are about to leave the White House."

Update: Later CNN added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had left the White House.

Quote from CNN: "He departed without signing the minerals deal and without holding the joint news conference with Trump, as was earlier planned. He did not speak to the media before departing in his motorcade."

Update: Later, the White House quoted Trump on X (Twitter) as saying that Zelenskyy had "disrespected the United States of America" and posted a video of the Ukrainian president getting into a car.

The video also shows other representatives of Ukraine leaving the building. 

Background:

  • On 28 February, Zelenskyy, Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued during a live broadcast.
    Trump said afterwards that Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".
    Trump stated during the meeting with Zelenskyy that he is "for both Ukraine and Russia".

