Over 40% of Russian companies set to cut staff in 2025, Moscow Times says

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 21 March 2025, 16:43
Over 40% of Russian companies set to cut staff in 2025, Moscow Times says
Stock photo: The Moscow Times

Over 40% of Russian companies intend to make staff redundant this year.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times, citing the results of a survey conducted by Acton Personnel and HR, a Russian publishing group specialising in professional media for HR professionals

Details: The survey states that 25.6% of nearly 300 participating companies have admitted to planning mass layoffs within the next three months.

Additionally, 8% of firms have not ruled out layoffs by the end of 2025, while about 7% expect to reduce their workforce within the next six months.

The survey also revealed that 46.6% of companies are likely to cut employees in service departments, 22.6% may lay off top and line managers, and 6.4% are prepared to reduce the number of IT specialists.

Background: The Central Bank of Russia proposed restricting cryptocurrency transactions to "particularly qualified investors" who possess over RUB 100 million (approx. US$1.1 million) in securities or have earned more than RUB 50 million (US$560,000) per year.

