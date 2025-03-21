Zelenskyy: UN cannot be an alternative to foreign troops or security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not see the United Nations as an alternative to the possible deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine or security guarantees.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Zelenskyy during joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated this amid media reports that French President Emmanuel Macron was considering setting up a mission to protect a future peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia under the auspices of the United Nations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "With all due respect, the UN will not protect us from the occupation or Putin's desire to come back. We do not see the UN as an alternative to a contingent or security guarantees. We maintain a reasonable, logical relationship with the United Nations... but the UN cannot be an alternative to security guarantees."

More details: Zelenskyy believes that the UN will not have any mandate to defend Ukraine if Putin comes back with war.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president added that Ukraine is ready to discuss UN assistance to the future contingent.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 20 March, UK PM Keir Starmer stressed the need to guarantee any potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, as Russia would otherwise violate it.

Amid this, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Putin would not have a veto over the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!