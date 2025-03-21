All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron considers UN peacekeeping mission instead of deploying European troops to Ukraine – The Telegraph

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 03:54
Macron considers UN peacekeeping mission instead of deploying European troops to Ukraine – The Telegraph
Macron. Photo: Getty Images

The Telegraph has stated that French President Emmanuel Macron has been considering the possibility of establishing a mission to protect Ukraine during a potential future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: Macron is considering the creation of a mission to safeguard a future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

Advertisement:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Macron are leading efforts to establish a "coalition of the willing" among NATO and EU countries to form a peacekeeping contingent, supported by security guarantees from the United States.

Starmer hosted 30 senior military leaders from European and other countries near London to discuss these plans.

He said they were moving into an "operational phase", but it remains unclear how many countries are willing to send troops and how the plan will be implemented.

Advertisement:

Macron raised the issue of a UN alternative at the European Council summit on Thursday 20 March, alongside UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was a guest among the gathered EU leaders.

"Any UN peacekeeping force would require the approval of the Security Council. With both Russia, and potentially the US, against it, its prospects appear to be slim," The Telegraph noted.

Background

  • Starmer has stressed the need to guarantee any potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, as without this, Russia would violate it.
  • Senior military officers from the so-called "coalition of the willing" met on Thursday 20 March at the UK's military headquarters on the outskirts of London to discuss plans for deploying international forces to Ukraine.
  • Against this backdrop, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has no power to veto the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronUNpeace keepersRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
Over two-thirds of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – survey
All News
Macron
Macron announces Paris summit on peace in Ukraine with Zelenskyy in attendance – French media outlet
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
Macron does not consider Russia's opinion important on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:15
EXPLAINERHow Russia outmaneuvered US in Saudi Arabia talks and what comes next
20:52
Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"
20:01
Germany announces new weapons supplies for Ukraine
19:54
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"
19:40
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
19:38
EXPLAINERWhat are Kyiv's red lines on frozen Russian assets?
19:24
Bulgaria proposes hosting Black Sea ceasefire monitoring centre
19:13
Ceasefire on Moscow's terms? How peace talks in Riyadh made US redraw its red lines on Ukraine
19:06
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
18:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: