The Telegraph has stated that French President Emmanuel Macron has been considering the possibility of establishing a mission to protect Ukraine during a potential future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

Details: Macron is considering the creation of a mission to safeguard a future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Macron are leading efforts to establish a "coalition of the willing" among NATO and EU countries to form a peacekeeping contingent, supported by security guarantees from the United States.

Starmer hosted 30 senior military leaders from European and other countries near London to discuss these plans.

He said they were moving into an "operational phase", but it remains unclear how many countries are willing to send troops and how the plan will be implemented.

Macron raised the issue of a UN alternative at the European Council summit on Thursday 20 March, alongside UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was a guest among the gathered EU leaders.

"Any UN peacekeeping force would require the approval of the Security Council. With both Russia, and potentially the US, against it, its prospects appear to be slim," The Telegraph noted.

Starmer has stressed the need to guarantee any potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, as without this, Russia would violate it.

Senior military officers from the so-called "coalition of the willing" met on Thursday 20 March at the UK's military headquarters on the outskirts of London to discuss plans for deploying international forces to Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has no power to veto the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

