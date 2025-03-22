Power engineers restore power supply to over 18,000 consumers

Power engineers managed to restore electricity supply to 18,000 consumers across the country during the day from 21 to 22 March.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy

Details: Over the past day, power engineers have restored power to 18,098 consumers who were cut off from the power grid as a result of hostilities.

"Power engineers are taking the necessary measures to stabilise the power system after the attacks on the energy infrastructure. Restoration works at the damaged power facilities continue," the statement said.

The situation with the water supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains stable.

The Ministry of Energy calls for rational electricity consumption.

