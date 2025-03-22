All Sections
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia

Serhiy Sydorenko, Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 22 March 2025, 20:02
Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has reiterated that he does not believe Ukraine can liberate the Russian-occupied territories by force but emphasised that they cannot be legally recognised as Russian.

Source: Pavel in an interview with European Pravda

Details: He pointed to global precedents where territories remain under occupation by another state without legal recognition.

"It may take some time, but I believe that, as a matter of principle, if we want to maintain the rules-based international order, where principles like territorial integrity and sovereignty matter, then we simply cannot accept the fact that the aggressor will be rewarded by being granted legal ownership of occupied territories," the Czech president stressed. 

Pavel noted that civilised Western countries "don't have any other option" but to not recognise the occupation and declare these lands "at maximum as temporarily occupied". 

"But, of course, the extent of temporary will be a question," Pavel added. 

When asked whether the US could recognise the occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian, Pavel replied: "It's very difficult to judge what will be the approach of the United States. We've seen so many unexpected moves that it's more and more difficult." 

Meanwhile, he stressed that he still believes that the United States "does not want to abandon the rules-based international order because it protects us all, including the United States". 

Watch the whole interview: Czech President Petr Pavel, interview in Ukraine and about Ukraine (in English)

Background: 

  • On 16 March, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz suggested that a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine could involve Kyiv ceding territory in exchange for "future security guarantees".
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine would have to make concessions on the territories Russia has occupied since 2014 as part of any peace agreement.

Russo-Ukrainian warceasefireoccupation
Russo-Ukrainian war
