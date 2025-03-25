Russia treats Ukraine's border as mere line on map, it won't respect our borders either, says European Council president

António Costa, President of the European Council, has stated that Europe must have all the means to defend itself against military aggression.

Source: Costa in a speech at the European Policy Centre session in Brussels

Details: Costa stressed that peace without defence is an illusion.

Advertisement:

"If Russia considers that Ukraine's borders are just a line on a map, why should it respect any other country’s borders?" he said.

The European Council president emphasised the need to strengthen NATO's European component.

"Europe must become more sovereign, more responsible for its own defence and more able to deal autonomously with immediate and future challenges. Europe is a peace project, but peace without defence is an illusion. Europe’s security starts in Ukraine," he added.

Advertisement:

Europe is significantly increasing its defence spending due to concerns that the United States, which has guaranteed Europe's security since the end of World War II, may no longer be committed to this role, as it shifts its focus to the Indo-Pacific region.

Background: A poll revealed that more than half of Europeans from the eight largest EU countries and Denmark view US President Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!