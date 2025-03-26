All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Europe seeks alternatives to peacekeepers in Ukraine due to challenges in implementation – Reuters

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 26 March 2025, 18:09
Europe seeks alternatives to peacekeepers in Ukraine due to challenges in implementation – Reuters
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European states willing to guarantee a future peace settlement in Ukraine are shifting discussions away from deploying ground troops towards alternatives, due to internal disagreements and potential opposition from the US and Russia.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The coalition of the willing, led by France and Britain, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to secure a future ceasefire.

Advertisement:

However, Reuters sources within European diplomatic circles indicate growing doubts about the feasibility of this option.

"They [European states – ed.] are taking a step back from ground troops and trying to re-dimension what they were doing to something that could be more sensible," one European diplomat told Reuters.

Another diplomat stated that the idea of deploying troops was "appealed" when Ukraine "was in a better position", but this is no longer the case given the battlefield situation and the stance of the US administration.

Advertisement:

Some European countries are reluctant to send troops without firm US guarantees and an international mandate. They are also concerned about costs, shortages of personnel and equipment and, ultimately, the prospect of direct conflict with Russia, the report says.

A Reuters source within the EU stated that the idea of a ground presence in Ukraine has not been completely abandoned, adding: "It doesn’t mean individual countries won’t have soldiers deployed in Ukraine to provide training and other support".

Among the alternatives to troop deployment mentioned in the report are potential support for a UN peacekeeping mission, an increased military presence in neighbouring countries and the Italian prime minister’s idea of extending NATO Article 5 guarantees to Ukraine.

One European diplomat told Reuters that the latter option would offer "the biggest security guarantee you can provide at a lower cost" compared to actual deployment of troop in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Europepeace keepers
Advertisement:
Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast
US imposes sanctions on network supplying stolen Ukrainian grain to Houthis
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
Terrorist attack at Odesa Oblast police station: man suspected of making explosives detained – photos
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
All News
Europe
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
Europe should be able to defend itself in 3-5 years, Danish PM says
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast
19:19
NATO chief advises not taking Putin's "crazy" statements too seriously
19:13
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile: four killed, over 10 injured – photos
19:08
NATO chief comments on Pentagon leak about US shift in Eurasian strategy
18:32
EXPLAINERHow Trump's statements about Greenland "shook" Denmark and what Copenhagen will do
18:19
US imposes sanctions on network supplying stolen Ukrainian grain to Houthis
18:15
Russian government acknowledges lack of foreign companies willing to resume operations in country's market
17:47
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
17:30
NATO membership for Ukraine is set in stone, Washington summit commitments remain in force, Alliance official says
17:05
White House expects Putin envoy's visit on 2 April, CBS News says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: