Russians attack infrastructure of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz, affecting gas production
Russia has carried out a combined strike on infrastructure of Naftogaz, the largest national oil and gas company of Ukraine, damaging gas production facilities.
Source: press service of the Naftogaz Group
Details: The group reported that this marks the eighteenth combined attack on its infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war and the eighth since the start of this year.
The attack damaged gas production facilities, but no casualties have been reported.
Naftogaz added that specialists are already working to deal with the aftermath of the strike.
Background: On the night of 17 March, a refinery in the city of Merefa, owned by the Kharkiv-based investment and industrial AES Group, was destroyed by Russian drones.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!