Russians attack infrastructure of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz, affecting gas production

Russia has carried out a combined strike on infrastructure of Naftogaz, the largest national oil and gas company of Ukraine, damaging gas production facilities.

Source: press service of the Naftogaz Group

Details: The group reported that this marks the eighteenth combined attack on its infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war and the eighth since the start of this year.

Advertisement:

The attack damaged gas production facilities, but no casualties have been reported.

Naftogaz added that specialists are already working to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

Background: On the night of 17 March, a refinery in the city of Merefa, owned by the Kharkiv-based investment and industrial AES Group, was destroyed by Russian drones.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!