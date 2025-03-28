All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack infrastructure of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz, affecting gas production

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 28 March 2025, 12:32
Russians attack infrastructure of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz, affecting gas production
Naftogaz Group. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia has carried out a combined strike on infrastructure of Naftogaz, the largest national oil and gas company of Ukraine, damaging gas production facilities.

Source: press service of the Naftogaz Group

Details: The group reported that this marks the eighteenth combined attack on its infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war and the eighth since the start of this year.

Advertisement:

The attack damaged gas production facilities, but no casualties have been reported.

Naftogaz added that specialists are already working to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

Background: On the night of 17 March, a refinery in the city of Merefa, owned by the Kharkiv-based investment and industrial AES Group, was destroyed by Russian drones.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
attack
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: