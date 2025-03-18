"The strike was fatal": Russian drones destroy Ukrainian oil refinery

An oil refinery in the city of Merefa, owned by the Kharkiv-based investment and industrial group AES Group, was attacked by Russian drones on the night of 17-18 March.

Source: AES Group statement obtained by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: According to AES Group, approximately 20 drones were launched against the facility, with the strikes lasting for two hours.

This was the fourth attack on the refinery since February 2022. Prior to the latest strike, the facility had been operating at only 10% of its capacity, but following this attack, it has been completely destroyed.

The company stated that the strike was fatal for its business.

Quote from AES Group: "In effect, this marks the beginning of bankruptcy proceedings. The fourth attack proved fatal for the facility. The only hope left is for international courts, but given the current geopolitical situation, the chances of justice being served are slim."

