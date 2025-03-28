All Sections
Ivanna KostinaFriday, 28 March 2025, 13:41
Sweden to provide over €7 million for drone and mine clearance coalitions for Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Swedish government has instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to make payments to coalitions of forces and assets in the areas of demining and unmanned aerial vehicles under the Ramstein format.

Source: A statement by the Swedish government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This support in the amount of SEK 80 million (€7.2 million) is part of the 18th military assistance package to Ukraine.

The Swedish government has repeatedly instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to support coalitions of forces and assets within the framework of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine. The Armed Forces will now receive a similar task and will provide SEK 40 million (€3.6 million) to support the Mine Action Coalition and the same amount to support the Drone Coalition.

"This support ensures that Ukraine can develop its drone technology and mine clearance capabilities. It will help the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian society," Defence Minister Pål Jonson said.

Background:

  • On 24 March, it became known that the drone coalition had allocated €20 million from a joint fund to purchase tactical-level intelligence drones for the Ukrainian defence forces.
  • In July 2024, the countries participating in the drone coalition signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they created a joint fund worth €45 million.

