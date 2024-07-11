All Sections
Countries in drone coalition for Ukraine set up joint fund worth €45 million

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 11 July 2024, 09:07
Stock photo: Getty Images

The countries participating in the drone coalition for Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they have created a joint fund worth €45 million.

Source: a joint statement published by the UK government portal

Details: The statement says the joint fund will allow for joint procurement for the rapid and efficient supply of drones to Ukraine.

Quote: "So far, the Netherlands, the UK, Latvia, New Zealand, and Sweden have pledged in total over €45 million to the Common Fund, with additional contributions anticipated."

More details: The statement notes that the coalition plans to supply one million FPV (first-person view) drones to Ukraine. Its members are also working to provide Kyiv with reconnaissance, attack and artificial intelligence drones, as well as counter-drone assets.

"Through the Drone Coalition we will be seeking joint procurement initiatives to utilise and expand national industrial capacities," they said.

The countries participating in the drone coalition also called on other states to contribute to its funding.

Background:

  • Recently, it was reported that Latvia had prepared the next batch of aid for Ukraine, consisting of 2,500 drones, which would be delivered gradually throughout July as part of the drone coalition led by Latvia. 
  • Prior to that, the UK and Latvia, on behalf of the drone coalition, announced a tender to supply Ukraine with FPV drones worth €352,000.
  • Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Latvia would work with Ukraine to increase the production of drones within the drone coalition.

Subjects: aid for Ukrainedrones
