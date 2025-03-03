Zelenskyy: no territorial concessions, war's end is still far away

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the war with Russia is far from over and that any peace agreement must be fair and include clear security guarantees.

Details: While speaking to UK journalists at Stansted Airport, Zelenskyy emphasised that any agreement to end the war must be "honest", "fair" and "stable". It must include specific security guarantees that would prevent further aggression from Russia.

Zelenskyy categorically rejected the possibility of any territorial concessions and stressed that Ukraine would never recognise the occupied territories as part of Russia.

Quote: "Ukraine will never recognise territories that are occupied by Russia as Russian territory. For us, this will be temporary occupations. Our territories and our values are not for sale."

Details: Zelenskyy added that security guarantees must include a strong response from Ukraine and its partners in the event of renewed aggression from Russia.

"I don't want to talk about the details until there are some signatures... there are too many things to think of," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine's international partners had agreed to continue exerting pressure on Russia.

