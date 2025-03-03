All Sections
Foreign components found in Russian Tornado-S rocket systems munitions, says Ukraine's intelligence

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 3 March 2025, 09:40
Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: Wikipedia

Foreign-made components from the US, China, Switzerland and the UK have been found in the munitions for Russian Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) that Russia is using to strike Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "An analysis of guided rockets from the Tornado-S MLRS, used by the aggressor state against Ukraine, has revealed the simultaneous use of two fibre-optic gyroscopes. The foreign-manufactured unit, which lacks a manufacturer’s marking, has indicator seals in Chinese and bears a visual resemblance to AgileLight gyroscopes made by the Chinese company BWSENSING."

Details: The Russian and foreign units have a similar design, with the key difference being the type of processor. The Russian unit features an Altera Cyclone field-programmable gate array produced in the US, while the foreign unit contains an STMicroelectronics microcontroller made in Switzerland.

Additionally, Russian equipment has been found to contain various foreign-made electronic components, including those from the United States, such as Analog Devices, National Semiconductor and Maxim Integrated. Components from China include those produced by Panwoo Equipment Consulting and Mornsun. Swiss-made elements from STMicroelectronics have also been identified, along with British-manufactured parts from Golledge Electronics.

Background:

  • As early as 2022, more than 450 foreign-made components from US, European, and Asian companies were found in Russian weapons seized in Ukraine, many of which were acquired in the years leading up to Russia’s full-scale invasion. 
  • In summer 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community to significantly curtail trade with Russia to prevent it from obtaining any components used to manufacture weapons against Ukraine.
  • In October 2024, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on allies to tighten sanctions and export controls after newly manufactured Western components were discovered in a North Korean missile shot down over Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

