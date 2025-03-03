All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian Shahed drone strike kills goats in eco-park near Kharkiv

Olena BarsukovaMonday, 3 March 2025, 10:29
Russian Shahed drone strike kills goats in eco-park near Kharkiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Olena Klymenko/Suspilne Kharkiv

Animals have been killed in Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. A Shahed drone struck near the petting zoo, where domestic animals were kept, on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Ecopark spokesperson Olena Klymenko in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Klymenko: "There is damage to enclosures and animals were killed – the goats that were in the yard. The scene of the strike is currently being inspected, and the consequences are being assessed." 

Advertisement:

Updated: The Office of the Prosecutor General has announced the launch of a pre-trial investigation into a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation has established that at approximately 01:00 on 3 March, a Russian UAV attacked the settlement of Lisne in the outskirts of Kharkiv, where Feldman Ecopark is located.

As a result of the attack, animal enclosures were destroyed and animals were killed.

"All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document the war crimes committed by Russian servicemen," law enforcement officials stated.

Background: 

  • On 2 March, a Russian drone hit a multi-storey building in the centre of Kharkiv, injuring eight people.
  • On 4 May 2022, a 15-year-old volunteer was killed during the evacuation of animals from Feldman Ecopark.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivattack
Advertisement:
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
Zelenskyy: I will meet Trump if it involves "solving real problems" – Bloomberg
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
US treasury secretary: Deal on Ukrainian minerals not under discussion
All News
Kharkiv
Number of casualties in Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv rises to 12 – photos
Russian strikes on Kharkiv damage civilian infrastructure and injure 7 people – photos, video
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv, striking medical facility
RECENT NEWS
14:13
Ukrainian troops destroy Russia's latest Malva self-propelled artillery system – video
13:13
Russians attempt to breach Ukrainian border and cut logistics in Sumy Oblast
13:08
Drone Line project launched in Ukraine
13:02
EU is exploring ways to help Ukraine replace Musk's Starlink terminals
12:42
Russia's economy to become increasingly dependent on defence industrial base, says UK intelligence
12:26
Oscars 2025: Daryl Hannah shouts "Glory to Ukraine" while presenting award to film about a Russian – video
12:24
Most Ukrainians believe priority for public should be to support defence forces and repel Russia – survey
11:29
Macron proposes "partial truce" as step towards talks with Russia – French foreign minister
11:04
Russia plans large-scale drone attacks on Ukraine, deploying up to 500 UAVs at once – Ukraine's intelligence
10:54
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: