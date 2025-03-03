Russian Shahed drone strike kills goats in eco-park near Kharkiv

Animals have been killed in Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. A Shahed drone struck near the petting zoo, where domestic animals were kept, on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Ecopark spokesperson Olena Klymenko in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Klymenko: "There is damage to enclosures and animals were killed – the goats that were in the yard. The scene of the strike is currently being inspected, and the consequences are being assessed."

Updated: The Office of the Prosecutor General has announced the launch of a pre-trial investigation into a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation has established that at approximately 01:00 on 3 March, a Russian UAV attacked the settlement of Lisne in the outskirts of Kharkiv, where Feldman Ecopark is located.

As a result of the attack, animal enclosures were destroyed and animals were killed.

"All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document the war crimes committed by Russian servicemen," law enforcement officials stated.

Background:

On 2 March, a Russian drone hit a multi-storey building in the centre of Kharkiv, injuring eight people.

On 4 May 2022, a 15-year-old volunteer was killed during the evacuation of animals from Feldman Ecopark.

