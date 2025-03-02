Russian Shahed drone hits apartment building in Kharkiv centre: eight injured – video

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: social media

A Russian attack drone struck an apartment building in the centre of Kharkiv on the evening of 3 March, sparking a fire and injuring at least eight people, including a seven-year-old child.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 22:01, Terekhov reported that a Shahed-type UAV had hit the central part of the city.

Quote: "A strike on a multi-storey building in the city centre. A fire has broken out on one of the floors."

More details: The mayor clarified that the attack occurred in the Kyivskyi district, directly hitting a residential apartment building. The number of casualties was being confirmed.

At 22:15, Terekhov reported that one person was injured in the attack. At 22:36, Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties had increased to three. They received medical assistance on the spot.

The number of casualties later rose to four.

By 23:35, Terekhov reported that the number of people injured in the attack had risen to eight, including a seven-year-old child.

The attack also damaged three buildings, shattering nearly 150 windows.

