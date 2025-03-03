Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Ukraine’s Ground Forces have reported that on 1 March, one of their units became the target of a Russian missile strike. Earlier, reports emerged on social media about a Russian attack on a training ground in the village of Cherkaska, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade were located.

Source: volunteer Serhii Sternenko on Telegram; Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi on Facebook; Ukrainian Ground Forces on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda sources from within and outside the defence forces

Quote from Ground Forces: "On 1 March, one of the units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces was targeted in a Russian missile strike. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and casualties. The command and personnel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine extend their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the servicemen who lost their lives in this missile strike.

A thorough investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The Military Law Enforcement Service and law enforcement agencies are being provided with all necessary information to ensure maximum transparency in the investigation."

Details: Early estimates, provided by two Ukrainska Pravda sources from within and outside the defence forces, suggest that the attack resulted in several dozen fatalities and up to a hundred casualties.

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko reported on 2 March that Russian forces struck a training ground with Ukrainian military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located 100-130 km from the front line.

Quote from Sternenko: "The strike was adjusted by a Russian reconnaissance UAV. It was not shot down because a full-fledged system is still not in place. The Air Command Skhid (East) currently has the worst indicators for implementing drone-based air defence. Previously, the commander of this command even prohibited training flights with FPV drones. The consequences were already felt – such as the strike on a Patriot system. There was no accountability. None."

Details: Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi stated that he is personally overseeing every step to clarify the incident minute by minute. "Because it hurts me too. Because anger is eating me up," he wrote.

Quote from Drapatyi: "I waited for initial data to avoid speculation, and now I must warn: everyone who made decisions that day, and everyone who failed to make them on time, will be held accountable. No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports."

More details: Drapatyi noted that he expects attempts to obscure the truth under bureaucratic procedures.

Quote from Drapatyi: "But I will not allow that. I have ordered an independent investigation involving military counterintelligence to ensure that no detail is overlooked and that those responsible are identified and cannot 'cover it up'. I will demand the harshest punishment. Those who, after years of war, continue to perform their duties carelessly and formally, those who drag the military into outdated procedures, neglecting their safety and those who assert their authority not in battle but by oppressing their subordinates – all of them disgrace the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

