Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has ordered the suspension of the head of a training centre and the commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, whose training ground was struck by Russian forces on 1 March, resulting in fatalities and casualties among Ukrainian servicemen.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "To determine all circumstances and causes of the tragedy, a comprehensive commission, led by the head of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is working at the scene.

During the investigation, the head of the training centre and the commander of the military unit have been suspended from their duties."

Details: Syrskyi stated that he had instructed commanders of different branches of the Armed Forces to conduct inspections regarding compliance with orders from the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff. These include ensuring timely alerts about missile threats, prohibiting (or restricting) the assembly of personnel and meetings in open areas and preventing troops from being stationed in unsuitable locations.

He also ordered a review of the implementation of previous directives regarding the conduct of training exercises outside designated training areas – preferably in fortified, engineered structures that provide reliable protection for personnel. Additionally, he mandated an assessment of engineering efforts undertaken to secure such locations.

Background: The Command of Ukraine’s Ground Forces confirmed that on 1 March, Russian forces attacked a military unit at a training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack was carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead, causing fatalities and casualties.

