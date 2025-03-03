All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 March 2025, 14:58
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has ordered the suspension of the head of a training centre and the commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, whose training ground was struck by Russian forces on 1 March, resulting in fatalities and casualties among Ukrainian servicemen.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "To determine all circumstances and causes of the tragedy, a comprehensive commission, led by the head of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is working at the scene.

Advertisement:

During the investigation, the head of the training centre and the commander of the military unit have been suspended from their duties."

Details: Syrskyi stated that he had instructed commanders of different branches of the Armed Forces to conduct inspections regarding compliance with orders from the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff. These include ensuring timely alerts about missile threats, prohibiting (or restricting) the assembly of personnel and meetings in open areas and preventing troops from being stationed in unsuitable locations.

He also ordered a review of the implementation of previous directives regarding the conduct of training exercises outside designated training areas – preferably in fortified, engineered structures that provide reliable protection for personnel. Additionally, he mandated an assessment of engineering efforts undertaken to secure such locations.

Background: The Command of Ukraine’s Ground Forces confirmed that on 1 March, Russian forces attacked a military unit at a training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack was carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead, causing fatalities and casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed Forcesmissile strikeOleksandr Syrskyi
Advertisement:
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
All News
Armed Forces
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Russian troops keep Ukrainian logistics under fire control in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Ukrainian Ground Forces Command unveils "Infantryman's Ethos", hailing troops as "universal warriors" – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:05
UK PM: Mineral deal is not enough to guarantee Ukraine's security
18:44
Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal
18:30
Man killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:28
UK PM believes Trump is sincere about peace in Ukraine
18:15
Trump's Achilles' heel: how the EU and Canada could hit back in the "tariff war"
17:46
Austria's far-right party leader criticises EU for its intentions towards Ukraine
17:42
EXPLAINERHow Trump's team's support could bring openly anti-Ukrainian forces to power in Romania
17:31
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
17:29
Estonian president: Europe can help mend ties between Zelenskyy and Trump
16:59
UK says several ceasefire proposals for Ukraine are on table
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: