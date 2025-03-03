All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Next German chancellor Merz: White House dispute was deliberate US provocation

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 3 March 2025, 16:29
Next German chancellor Merz: White House dispute was deliberate US provocation
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German Christian Democratic Party and projected next chancellor, believes that the dispute in the White House during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was deliberately caused by the US side.

Source: European Pravda, citing Merz's words

Details: Mertz said he had watched the footage of the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office several times.

Advertisement:

"In my opinion, there was no spontaneous reaction to Zelenskyy's statements at this meeting in the Oval Office, but obviously, there was a deliberate escalation. Usually, such meetings with the press last only a few minutes. On Friday, it was different," Mertz said.

He noted that he was "quite surprised, including by the mutual tone of the dialogue".

Mertz said the clash between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump fits in with the US government's current behaviour.

At the same time, he stressed that he is in favour of "doing everything possible to keep Americans in Europe". Merz believes that the US is also interested in this.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early on Friday, 28 February, after a quarrel with Donald Trump and JD Vance.
  • In response, Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had been disrespectful to the United States and that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not ready for peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germany
Advertisement:
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
Pentagon chief orders curtailment of offensive cyber operations against Russia – NYT
All News
Germany
Scholz calls Merz to discuss further support for Ukraine
Co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany party: US and Russia should reach agreement without Ukraine
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
RECENT NEWS
20:57
French far-right politician Le Pen: Promising Ukraine membership in NATO and EU is great lie and risk for peace
20:31
Zelenskyy: Ukraine works with America on path to peace
20:07
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe
19:39
Coal crisis in Russia: Mines shut down in Russia's main coal-producing oblast
19:30
Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media
19:12
Ukraine gas imports increase 12 times in one month
19:05
UK PM: Mineral deal is not enough to guarantee Ukraine's security
18:44
Trump team hints they are ready to resume work on Ukraine minerals deal
18:30
Man killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:28
UK PM believes Trump is sincere about peace in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: