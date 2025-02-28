Trump says Zelenskyy "disrespected" US and is "not ready for peace"

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace" following a dispute with the Ukrainian President at the White House.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House was "very meaningful".

Advertisement:

"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," the US president added.

Instead, Trump says, "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE."

"He [Zelenskyy – ed.] disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," he concluded.

Background:

At the White House on Friday, Zelenskyy, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance argued about the war in Ukraine in raised voices in front of the TV cameras.

Prior to that, Trump also said at the meeting with Zelenskyy that he was "for both Ukraine and Russia".

During the meeting, Zelenskyy showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been held in Russian captivity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!