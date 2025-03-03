All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 March 2025, 19:30
Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media
Zelenskyy and Trump during a dispute at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, 3 March, US President Donald Trump criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying that the end of the war with Russia is still "very, very far away".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with British media the day before, Zelenskyy stated that resolving the war was only at an early stage and that a peace deal with Russia was still "very, very far away".

Advertisement:

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote.

He went on to accuse the Ukrainian president of supposedly not wanting peace.

Quote from Trump: "It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

Background: On 3 March, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that the US administration expects Zelenskyy to express regret over the dispute that occurred in the Oval Office last Friday.

Read this analysis by European Pravda editor Sergiy Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
Ukraine's third president Yushchenko: US supported Ukrainians for 20 years, so humiliation in wartime is sad to see
Russians strike military training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fatalities reported – Ukrainian Ground Forces
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems
All News
Trump
UK PM believes Trump is sincere about peace in Ukraine
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump
Former Polish president Lech Wałęsa criticises Trump's behaviour at meeting with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Reuters: US prepares plan for potential easing of sanctions against Russia
21:42
Defence ministers of five NATO countries reaffirm support for Ukraine
21:24
Japanese and 8 other officials banned from entry into Russia
21:15
UK insists Zelenskyy needs to improve relations with US – The Times
20:57
French far-right politician Le Pen: Promising Ukraine NATO and EU membership is a big lie and risk for peace
20:39
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
20:31
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working with US on path to peace
20:07
Lviv Mayor: UK to make Lviv major transport hub in Europe
19:39
Coal crisis in Russia: Mines shut down in Russia's main coal-producing oblast
19:30
Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: