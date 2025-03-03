Trump continues criticising Zelenskyy on his social media

On Monday, 3 March, US President Donald Trump criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying that the end of the war with Russia is still "very, very far away".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with British media the day before, Zelenskyy stated that resolving the war was only at an early stage and that a peace deal with Russia was still "very, very far away".

Advertisement:

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote.

He went on to accuse the Ukrainian president of supposedly not wanting peace.

Quote from Trump: "It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

Background: On 3 March, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that the US administration expects Zelenskyy to express regret over the dispute that occurred in the Oval Office last Friday.

Read this analysis by European Pravda editor Sergiy Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!