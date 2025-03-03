All Sections
White House outlines steps expected from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 March 2025, 17:31
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has stated that the US administration expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express regret over the dispute that occurred in the Oval Office last Friday.

Source: Waltz in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz said that the spat between Trump and Zelenskyy demonstrated that the Ukrainian president is not ready "to talk peace at all".

Quote from Waltz: "But here’s the problem: time is not on his side, time is not on the side of just forever continuing this conflict, the American people’s patience is not unlimited, their wallets are not unlimited, and our stockpiles in munitions are not unlimited." 

Details: Waltz believes that Zelenskyy could have left the White House on Friday "having the US and Ukraine bound together economically for a generation".

Quote from Waltz: "President Zelenskyy truly did his country a real disservice by not having a positive outcome on Friday, and you know, we’ll see where things are going forward."

Details: Waltz also pointed out that the White House wants to hear from Zelenskyy that "he has regret for what happened, he is ready to sign this minerals deal, and that he is ready to engage in peace talks".

Quote from Waltz: "I don’t think that’s too much to ask. I think that’s what’s best for the American people, for the Ukrainian people, for Russia, and for the world to restore stability."

Background:

USATrumpZelenskyy
