Russia attacks Odesa with UAVs: boiler houses out of action, civilians injured – photos

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 4 March 2025, 00:14
A building on fire in Odesa. Photo: Odesa Oblast State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Odesa with UAVs on the evening of 3 March. Boiler houses have been put out of action, houses and a business centre have been damaged and people have been injured in the attack. 

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Quote: "Energy infrastructure was damaged in the attack. Emergency power outages are in effect in some parts of the city. Utility services have started working on setting up generators to allow for the operation of critical infrastructure, including boiler houses. Additional invincibility centres are being opened (425 are currently functioning)." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Details: Two houses and a business centre were also damaged due to fallen drone wreckage and blast waves. 

Update: Later, Kiper reported that four residents of Odesa had been injured in the attack. 

Quote from Kiper: "Unfortunately, three people, residents of private properties, suffered shrapnel wounds and limb fractures. They were transferred to hospital in a moderate condition. Another civilian, who at the time of the attack was at a business centre, suffered concussion. 

Medical professionals are currently providing everyone with the necessary assistance."

Details: Emergency workers posted photos showing the aftermath of the Russian UAV attack on Odesa. Fires broke out in a couple of locations in the city. 

Trukhanov noted that the operation of three boiler houses had been suspended due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

Quote from Trukhanov: "They have now been supplied with power, so heating in the buildings has been restored."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa

Photo: Odesa Oblast State Emergency Service 

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa

Photo: Odesa Oblast State Emergency Service 

 
Multiple cars on fire in Odesa
Photo: Odesa Oblast State Emergency Service 

