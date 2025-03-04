Ukraine will receive €400,000 to study damage to New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl after Russian strike

The International Chornobyl Cooperation Account will allocate €400,000 to study the damage to the New Safe Confinement, which is located above the destroyed reactor Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit 4.

Source: Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Quote: "This is the first step towards our cooperation with partners to restore the New Safe Confinement to normal operation after the Russian attack on 14 February. The funds will be used for an expert assessment of the consequences of the Russian UAV hitting the protective shell of the Confinement."

Details: The minister also noted that the early results of the damage assessment and further steps to restore the functioning of the New Safe Confinement were discussed during the meeting.

"Today, the main thing is to conduct a qualitative analysis and unite our donors for further development. Restoring the functioning of the Confinement is a huge challenge. There is a possibility that dealing with the consequences of Russian aggression will require more funds than are currently available in the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account," she added.

Background:

The countries contributing to the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account announced the allocation of about €7 million for the development of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

On the night of 13-14 February, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter over Chornobyl NPP Unit 4. The background radiation level did not increase.

On 19 February, Ukrainian emergency workers were still dealing with the aftermath of the Russian UAV strike on the Chornobyl plant.

