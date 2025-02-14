All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 February 2025, 09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Chornobyl NPP shelter. Photo: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram

A Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on the night of 13-14 February.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Last night, a Russian attack drone armed with a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter that shields the world from the radiation of the destroyed Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Chornobyl NPP shelter
Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

This shelter was constructed by Ukraine in cooperation with European countries, the world at large and the United States – by all those who seek true safety for people. The only nation in the world capable of attacking such facilities, occupying the territory of nuclear power plants and waging hostilities with total disregard for the consequences is today's Russia. This poses a terrorist threat to the entire world."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the shelter at the Chornobyl NPP had been damaged by the drone strike. A fire caused by the attack has been extinguished. The radiation levels have not increased and they are constantly being monitored. Early estimates suggest that the damage to the shelter is significant, he added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Chornobyl Nuclear Power PlantdronesShahed dronewar
Advertisement:
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
All News
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
Ukraine to receive €7 million to renovate Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
On Chornobyl anniversary, Zelenskyy urges world to put pressure on Russia and liberate Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – video
RECENT NEWS
10:30
Ukrainian PM highlights major opportunities for cooperation with the EU on uranium, lithium, and titanium
10:22
Ukraine's Defence Ministry dismisses Utiushev, head of key digital weapon development
10:21
Possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is not ruled out – US official
10:19
Pentagon chief says his statements do not mean Ukraine cannot join NATO in future
10:11
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
10:08
Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China ready to work with all parties to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis"
10:01
Lithuanian president on Russia's demands: Aggressor cannot choose from menu
09:41
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
09:35
Ukraine's army should be EU's military backbone, says Ukrainian PM
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: