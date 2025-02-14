Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Chornobyl NPP shelter. Photo: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram

A Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on the night of 13-14 February.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Last night, a Russian attack drone armed with a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter that shields the world from the radiation of the destroyed Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

This shelter was constructed by Ukraine in cooperation with European countries, the world at large and the United States – by all those who seek true safety for people. The only nation in the world capable of attacking such facilities, occupying the territory of nuclear power plants and waging hostilities with total disregard for the consequences is today's Russia. This poses a terrorist threat to the entire world."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the shelter at the Chornobyl NPP had been damaged by the drone strike. A fire caused by the attack has been extinguished. The radiation levels have not increased and they are constantly being monitored. Early estimates suggest that the damage to the shelter is significant, he added.

