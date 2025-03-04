Ukraine's PM acknowledges risk to Patriot missile supplies

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has admitted that there is a risk concerning the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defence system but remains hopeful that Ukraine can find a solution with the US and other partners.

Source: Shmyhal at a press conference on 4 March, responding to journalists' questions

Quote: "Air defence systems – our partners are currently supplying both the systems themselves and the missiles and munitions for them. We are receiving deliveries and have reserves from various partners.

Of course, the US contribution is significant, particularly concerning the Patriot system. The Patriot is still the only system capable of countering Russian ballistic missiles. The risk you asked about lies in ensuring the Patriot's maintenance, repairs and ammunition supplies so that Ukraine can continue defending itself against ballistic threats."

Details: At the same time, the prime minister expressed confidence that Ukraine would find a way, together with the US and other partners, to prevent this risk from materialising.

