All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's PM acknowledges risk to Patriot missile supplies

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 March 2025, 14:10
Ukraine's PM acknowledges risk to Patriot missile supplies
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Army.Inform

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has admitted that there is a risk concerning the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defence system but remains hopeful that Ukraine can find a solution with the US and other partners.

Source: Shmyhal at a press conference on 4 March, responding to journalists' questions

Quote: "Air defence systems – our partners are currently supplying both the systems themselves and the missiles and munitions for them. We are receiving deliveries and have reserves from various partners.

Advertisement:

Of course, the US contribution is significant, particularly concerning the Patriot system. The Patriot is still the only system capable of countering Russian ballistic missiles. The risk you asked about lies in ensuring the Patriot's maintenance, repairs and ammunition supplies so that Ukraine can continue defending itself against ballistic threats."

Details: At the same time, the prime minister expressed confidence that Ukraine would find a way, together with the US and other partners, to prevent this risk from materialising.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Patriotair defenceaid for UkraineShmyhal
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
Ukrainian oligarch's stake in Poltava mining plant seized by state agency
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
All News
Patriot
Ukrainian Air Force video showcases Patriot unit tasked with intercepting Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Zelenskyy: 10 Patriot missiles worth US$30 million used to shoot down 6 Russian ballistic missiles
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian forces kill 30 Russian troops in strike on training ground in Kherson Oblast
21:29
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
21:09
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
20:37
Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian officials to obtain information on status of US military aid
20:18
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
19:55
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice
19:38
Ireland prepares additional aid package for Ukraine
19:06
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is "temporary"
18:54
updatedUkrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast
18:40
Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: