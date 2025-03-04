All Sections
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 4 March 2025, 14:15
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that information from the border checkpoints and the US aid hub in Jasionka confirms reports of the suspension of US aid to Ukraine.

Source: Tusk at the opening of a meeting of the Polish government, as reported by RMF24

Details: On the night of 3-4 March, it became known that the United States was suspending all military aid to Ukraine, including the aid that had just been delivered and is being stored in warehouses in Poland.

"The situation is serious, I don't need to convince anyone that it requires special concentration from the government," Donald Tusk said at the start of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"We will make decisions that will require the full solidarity of the state, your ministries. Days and weeks are coming when it is absolutely necessary to stop fruitless discussions, prestige disputes and coalition disagreements," he addressed the ministers, noting that the government would have to make decisions "in some kind of extraordinary mode".

Meanwhile, Tusk stressed that there is "no reason" to consider the American side's statements "just words".

"The reports coming from the border, from our centre in Jasionka, confirm the statements of the American side. This, of course, puts Europe, Ukraine, and Poland in a more difficult situation, but we have to cope with this situation," the prime minister said.

Background:

  • As reported, Trump's decision to freeze aid to Ukraine was supposedly supported by all of his top advisers, and Donald Trump himself decided to do so after the Ukrainian president said that the war could last for a long time. 
  • Meanwhile, on 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-stage plan for rearming the EU and supporting Ukraine, which will allocate €800 billion for defence spending.

