Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, who secured victory in Germany’s snap parliamentary elections.

Details: Zelenskyy described his conversation with Merz, who is expected to become Germany’s next chancellor, as "productive".

"We coordinated our positions and I appreciate his support," the Ukrainian president emphasised.

He also added that he and Merz agreed on further cooperation and continued contact.

Background:

Recently, Merz expressed his intention to meet with US President Donald Trump at the earliest opportunity.

Additionally, current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Merz on the evening of 28 February following the confrontation between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

