Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:26
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, who secured victory in Germany’s snap parliamentary elections.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy described his conversation with Merz, who is expected to become Germany’s next chancellor, as "productive".

"We coordinated our positions and I appreciate his support," the Ukrainian president emphasised.

He also added that he and Merz agreed on further cooperation and continued contact.

Background:

  • Recently, Merz expressed his intention to meet with US President Donald Trump at the earliest opportunity.
  • Additionally, current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Merz on the evening of 28 February following the confrontation between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

