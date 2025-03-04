Zelenskyy reports "productive conversation" with Germany's likely next chancellor
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:26
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, who secured victory in Germany’s snap parliamentary elections.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy described his conversation with Merz, who is expected to become Germany’s next chancellor, as "productive".
"We coordinated our positions and I appreciate his support," the Ukrainian president emphasised.
He also added that he and Merz agreed on further cooperation and continued contact.
Background:
- Recently, Merz expressed his intention to meet with US President Donald Trump at the earliest opportunity.
- Additionally, current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Merz on the evening of 28 February following the confrontation between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.
