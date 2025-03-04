All Sections
Zelenskyy outlines first stages for truce, urges Russia to act similarly

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 March 2025, 17:46
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the first steps towards a lasting peace in Ukraine could involve the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky and at sea, provided that Russia follows suit.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky – ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

Previously: French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine "in the air, on the sea and around the energy infrastructure".

