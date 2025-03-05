Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day

Artillery system firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded and 23 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 880,660 (+1,250) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,256 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 21,304 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,087 (+23) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,094 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

27,849 (+108) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

39,512 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,769 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

