Russia loses 1,250 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 07:21
Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded and 23 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 880,660 (+1,250) military personnel;
- 10,256 (+1) tanks;
- 21,304 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,087 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,094 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,849 (+108) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,512 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,769 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
