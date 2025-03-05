The vast majority of Americans do not believe that Ukraine is more to blame for the war waged against it by Russia.

Source: a Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on 3-4 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 70% of respondents said they didn't think Ukraine was more to blame for the war, while only 7% did. 23% either did not know or did not answer the question of whether Ukraine is more to blame for the war with Russia.

Photo: Reuters

81% of Democratic respondents said Ukraine was not more responsible for the war's outbreak, while 62% of Republicans agreed. In contrast, 11% of Republican respondents feel Ukraine is mostly to blame for the conflict.

The poll also revealed that Americans are divided on whether the United States should receive a share of Ukrainian minerals in exchange for its support, a proposal that Donald Trump has advocated.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a lengthy message on X (Twitter) praising the US president's "strong leadership", expressing gratitude for his country's military assistance to Ukraine, and stating that it was regrettable the Oval Office spat on 28 February had occurred.

