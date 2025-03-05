All Sections
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 12:26
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is more to blame for starting war
Stock photo: Getty Images

The vast majority of Americans do not believe that Ukraine is more to blame for the war waged against it by Russia.

Source: a Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on 3-4 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 70% of respondents said they didn't think Ukraine was more to blame for the war, while only 7% did. 23% either did not know or did not answer the question of whether Ukraine is more to blame for the war with Russia.

Photo: Reuters

81% of Democratic respondents said Ukraine was not more responsible for the war's outbreak, while 62% of Republicans agreed. In contrast, 11% of Republican respondents feel Ukraine is mostly to blame for the conflict.

The poll also revealed that Americans are divided on whether the United States should receive a share of Ukrainian minerals in exchange for its support, a proposal that Donald Trump has advocated.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a lengthy message on X (Twitter) praising the US president's "strong leadership", expressing gratitude for his country's military assistance to Ukraine, and stating that it was regrettable the Oval Office spat on 28 February had occurred.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
