Russian drone attack kills man in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast

Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone in the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on 5 March, killing a man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At approximately 14:30, the Russian occupiers struck Antonivka with a UAV."

Details: Prokudin reported that the local resident sustained fatal injuries due to the drone-dropped explosive. Prokudin expressed condolences to the family and friends of the man who had been killed.

Background: The Russians attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 4-5 March, killing a 55-year-old man in the Korabelnyi district, injuring others and damaging buildings.

