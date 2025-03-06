Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
Thursday, 6 March 2025, 08:56
Three people have been killed and another 31 injured in a Russian missile strike on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of 5-6 March.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Three people have been killed in Kryvyi Rih due to the nighttime missile attack – two men and a woman. There are 31 injured, including one child."
Advertisement:
Details: Lysak said most of the affected people have been hospitalised, with 14 in a critical condition.
In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, nearly 20 cars, a cultural institution and 12 shops have been damaged.
Rescue workers continue clearing the rubble.
Background:
- The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 5 March, damaging civilian infrastructure, killing and injuring people.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!