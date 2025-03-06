Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy once again conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast last night. The attack targeted civilian and energy infrastructure in Pivdenne. Two people were injured in the attack, one of whom has been hospitalised. Damage to an energy facility was also recorded."

Details: Kiper said a two-storey house had also been destroyed and the windows of an office building were damaged.

"All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath," he concluded.

