All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 March 2025, 09:01
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, hitting an energy facility, damaging a residential building and an office building and injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy once again conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast last night. The attack targeted civilian and energy infrastructure in Pivdenne. Two people were injured in the attack, one of whom has been hospitalised. Damage to an energy facility was also recorded."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper said a two-storey house had also been destroyed and the windows of an office building were damaged.

"All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath," he concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastenergy
Advertisement:
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's branch near Odesa – photos, video
Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Navy downs 10 Russian Shahed drones over Odesa Oblast overnight
RECENT NEWS
21:47
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
21:26
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
21:11
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
20:44
EU to propose that Ukraine use credit from frozen Russian assets for defence spending, says source from EU country
20:33
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
19:53
US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg
19:41
Russia's human rights commissioner claims Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna killed in captivity had no procedural status in Russia
19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, say Fox News journalist
19:04
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
18:40
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: