All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 6 March 2025, 10:45
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
A power facility. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Odesa Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Source: DTEK's press service

Quote from DTEK: "Russia continues its energy terror against Odesa Oblast. The attack has damaged DTEK's fifth energy facility in the last two weeks."

Advertisement:

Details: Power engineers are working constantly to provide electricity to critical infrastructure and homes where it is technically possible to do so.

"The damage is complex and will take some time to repair," DTEK reported.

Previously: On the evening of 4 March, the Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast for the fourth time in two weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

energyOdesa OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
All News
energy
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast
Italy to contribute €13 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund
RECENT NEWS
21:47
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
21:26
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
21:11
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
20:44
EU to propose that Ukraine use credit from frozen Russian assets for defence spending, says source from EU country
20:33
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
19:53
US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg
19:41
Russia's human rights commissioner claims Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna killed in captivity had no procedural status in Russia
19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, say Fox News journalist
19:04
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
18:40
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: