Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks

Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Odesa Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

Source: DTEK's press service

Quote from DTEK: "Russia continues its energy terror against Odesa Oblast. The attack has damaged DTEK's fifth energy facility in the last two weeks."

Advertisement:

Details: Power engineers are working constantly to provide electricity to critical infrastructure and homes where it is technically possible to do so.

"The damage is complex and will take some time to repair," DTEK reported.

Previously: On the evening of 4 March, the Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast for the fourth time in two weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!