Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:32
Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a facility. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces targeted yet another DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast on the evening of 4 March, the fourth attack on power generation facilities belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company in the past two weeks.

Source: press service for DTEK

Quote: "The enemy attacked yet another DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast last night. This is the fourth attack on the region's power grid in two weeks."

Details: Meanwhile, the energy company has not disclosed the type of facility targeted or the extent of the damage.

"As soon as the power engineers receive permission from the emergency services, they will start emergency repair work," the company added.

Background:

