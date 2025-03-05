Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast

Russian forces targeted yet another DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast on the evening of 4 March, the fourth attack on power generation facilities belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company in the past two weeks.

Quote: "The enemy attacked yet another DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast last night. This is the fourth attack on the region's power grid in two weeks."

Details: Meanwhile, the energy company has not disclosed the type of facility targeted or the extent of the damage.

"As soon as the power engineers receive permission from the emergency services, they will start emergency repair work," the company added.

On the evening of 19 February, Russia launched an attack on Odesa using loitering munitions, injuring a man and causing damage.

The attack was reported to have left approximately 5,000 residents in one of Odesa's districts without electricity.

On 20 February, Russia continued its campaign of energy terror in Odesa Oblast, striking a DTEK energy facility for the second consecutive night.

On 4 March, the Russian military targeted a DTEK energy facility in Odesa Oblast once again.

