Türkiye claims it is ready to send to troops to Ukraine "if necessary"

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 6 March 2025, 13:33
Türkiye claims it is ready to send to troops to Ukraine if necessary
Turkish flag. Photo: Getty Images

Türkiye's Defence Ministry has said that it is ready to send troops to Ukraine "if necessary" to ensure peace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: "The issue of participation in the mission... will be assessed with all interested sides if it is deemed necessary to establish regional stability and peace," the statement said.

"After recent events, it is impossible to ensure European security without our country," the Turkish Defence Ministry insisted.

"As a member of NATO and the OSCE, Türkiye is an integral part of the European security architecture with its developed defence industry, important role in resolving regional crises and a powerful army," Türkiye further emphasised.

Background:

  • Earlier, there were media reports that Türkiye, in conversations with representatives of Ukraine and Russia, had indicated its openness to the idea of deploying its military on Ukrainian territory as part of a peacekeeping force.
  • At the time, sources said that Türkiye would not participate in any peacekeeping mission unless it were involved in all consultations and preparations for its formation.
  • It is worth noting that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was one of the participants in the defence summit in London on 2 March.

Türkiye
Türkiye
