Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister

Türkiye has signalled in discussions with Ukrainian and Russian officials that it is open to deploying its military in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had discussed the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Bloomberg sources said Ankara would not participate in any peacekeeping mission unless it were included in all consultations and preparations for its formation.

Russia, which publicly opposes the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, has not provided Türkiye with a definitive response to the proposal, a source told Bloomberg.

The source added that the issue is not a priority in Ankara-Moscow discussions.

Background:

In recent weeks, European powers have intensified talks on the deployment of a Western contingent in Ukraine to monitor a possible future ceasefire.

Media reports indicate that the UK and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.

The United States, meanwhile, expressed support for the European mission but refused to participate in it directly.

