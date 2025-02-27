All Sections
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 February 2025, 16:52
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Getty Images

Türkiye has signalled in discussions with Ukrainian and Russian officials that it is open to deploying its military in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had discussed the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Bloomberg sources said Ankara would not participate in any peacekeeping mission unless it were included in all consultations and preparations for its formation.

Russia, which publicly opposes the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, has not provided Türkiye with a definitive response to the proposal, a source told Bloomberg.

The source added that the issue is not a priority in Ankara-Moscow discussions.

Background:

