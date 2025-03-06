All Sections
Russia's foreign minister says deployment of Western troops to Ukraine will draw NATO into war

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 March 2025, 14:05
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine would mean NATO's official and direct involvement in the war. Notably, the Russian propaganda machine has been claiming for three years that Moscow is at war with the "West" and NATO on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Lavrov: "We will categorically not tolerate such actions. Again, I want to emphasise that this would not be a so-called hybrid involvement but direct, official and undisguised participation of NATO countries in a war against the Russian Federation. This must not be allowed to happen."

Details: He added that this is particularly significant in light of a statement made by French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday, in which he labelled Russia as a threat.

"So, if it's a threat, then troops should be sent against this threat," Lavrov said.

He is also convinced that the proposal by Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to hold a truce in Ukraine for a month "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" is supposedly aimed at deploying European troops in Ukraine during this time.

"Macron and Starmer, how are they describing their plans? They say it's necessary to suspend hostilities in the air, at sea and on energy facilities for at least a month and deploy troops there during this month, in parallel with agreeing on peace terms. But once you have boots on the ground, you probably wouldn't want to agree on any conditions as you are creating realities on the ground," Lavrov said.

Why this is important: Russia, which had planned to "take Kyiv in three days" but failed to do so, quickly began to justify its failures on the battlefield in Ukraine by claiming that it was fighting the whole of NATO on Ukrainian soil.

The Russians have spread numerous false claims about the collective West's alleged preparations for an attack on Russia and the construction of NATO bases and biolabs in Ukraine, among others.

Meanwhile, it is Russia that is drawing other nations into the war against Ukraine. For example, the Russian forces invaded Ukraine from Belarusian territory in 2022. For a period, Russia also used Belarus to carry out missile strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Subsequently, Russia began acquiring loitering munitions from Iran which it has since used to carry out daily attacks on Ukraine.

In 2024, Russia further involved Pyongyang in the war, purchasing North Korean missiles and deploying at least 12,000 North Korean troops in combat against Ukraine.

