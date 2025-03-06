All Sections
Trump considers revising format of US participation in NATO, says NBC News

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 6 March 2025, 18:35
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering making significant changes to the country’s participation in NATO, potentially altering the alliance’s core principle of collective defence.

Source: NBC News, citing three current and former US officials and a member of Congress, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The officials revealed that Trump has discussed with his aides the possibility of adjusting US involvement in NATO to favour alliance members that allocate a specific percentage of their GDP to defence.

One of the proposed changes would mean that the US might not defend a NATO member under attack if that country has not met the spending threshold.

If implemented, this shift would mark a major departure from the alliance’s founding principle under Article 5, which states that an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on all.

Officials also indicated that Trump is considering giving preference to joint military exercises with NATO members that meet defence spending targets.

His administration has already signalled to European allies that the US may reduce its military presence in Europe. One of the options under discussion is relocating American forces within the region to be concentrated in NATO countries that have increased their defence spending to the required level.

A National Security Council spokesperson responded to inquiries about Trump’s potential changes by stating in a written statement: "President Trump remains committed to NATO and Article 5".

Background:

  • Trump has repeatedly criticised NATO members for failing to meet the current goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence, arguing that this places an unfair burden on the US.
  • Over a decade ago, NATO countries agreed to set a defence spending target of 2% of GDP per member. However, Trump has pushed for an increase, recently stating that NATO members should commit to spending 5% of their GDP on defence, even though the US itself has not yet reached that level.
  • During his first term, Trump threatened to withdraw the US from NATO and questioned the benefits of Article 5 for Washington.

TrumpUSANATO
