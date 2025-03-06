All Sections
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 March 2025, 21:11
Steve Witkoff. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has confirmed that negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war will take place next week in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff, who is officially responsible for Middle East affairs but has previously participated in talks with the Russians, stated that the meeting with Ukraine is being prepared.

Welcoming the signal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Donald Trump following their disastrous meeting at the White House last week, Witkoff called it a "positive first step".

He also mentioned that while the meeting is being planned in Riyadh, it could potentially take place in Jeddah. "The city is moving around a little bit, but it will be Saudi Arabia," he added.

Witkoff stated that Washington is working on defining the framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire for Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously to AFP, stated that Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation, which may also include Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

On the US side, media reports indicate that the participants will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Axios reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

