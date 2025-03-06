US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, Fox News journalist says

Jackie Heinrich, senior White House correspondent for Fox News, has reported that representatives of Donald Trump’s administration will visit Saudi Arabia next week for a meeting with a Ukrainian delegation which will include Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office.

Source: Heinrich on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Heinrich wrote that the meeting in Riyadh will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Quote: "Rubio, Witkoff, Waltz headed to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainians, including Yermak."

More details: The meeting comes amid strained US-Ukraine relations following Trump’s row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, which has led to the US suspending military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

Background:

On Thursday, 6 March, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, stated that Witkoff’s suggestion of returning to the Istanbul agreements does not reflect the Trump administration’s position and that a new document must be drafted.

Kellogg also said the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia that involves resetting relations between the two nations

