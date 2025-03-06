All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, Fox News journalist says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 March 2025, 19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, Fox News journalist says
Photo: kolderal

Jackie Heinrich, senior White House correspondent for Fox News, has reported that representatives of Donald Trump’s administration will visit Saudi Arabia next week for a meeting with a Ukrainian delegation which will include Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office.

Source: Heinrich on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Heinrich wrote that the meeting in Riyadh will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Rubio, Witkoff, Waltz headed to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainians, including Yermak." 

More details: The meeting comes amid strained US-Ukraine relations following Trump’s row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, which has led to the US suspending military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

Background:

  • On Thursday, 6 March, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, stated that Witkoff’s suggestion of returning to the Istanbul agreements does not reflect the Trump administration’s position and that a new document must be drafted. 
  • Kellogg also said the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia that involves resetting relations between the two nations

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainenegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
USA
Vance takes tougher stance than Trump in mineral extraction talks with Ukraine, says Bloomberg
Maxar denies Ukraine access to its satellite images
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: