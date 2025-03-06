Trump: A lot of progress with Ukraine and Russia made in recent days

US President Donald Trump stated on 6 March that he had made significant progress in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war in recent days.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Trump's statement at the White House

Details: "We've made a lot of progress with Ukraine and a lot of progress with Russia over the last couple of days. And it would be great to bring that to an end so we don't have to talk that way about nuclear," Trump said in response to a question from the press.

Continuing to speak about the nuclear threat, he said that "it would be great if everybody would get rid of their nuclear weapons".

"Russia and us have by far the most [nuclear warheads]. China will have an equal amount within 4-5 years. It would be great if we could all denuclearise because the power of nuclear weapons is crazy," Trump said, adding that he would like to resume denuclearisation talks.

Background:

In recent days, the US has suspended military aid to Ukraine, explaining that this is a way to push Kyiv towards a peaceful settlement. No public reports have been made regarding any US pressure on Russia.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Thursday, 6 March that the US would not hesitate to "go all in" on sanctions against Russian energy resources if this would help achieve a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, stated that the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia which involves rebooting relations between the two nations.

