All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump: A lot of progress with Ukraine and Russia made in recent days

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 March 2025, 22:49
Trump: A lot of progress with Ukraine and Russia made in recent days
Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump stated on 6 March that he had made significant progress in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war in recent days.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Trump's statement at the White House 

Details: "We've made a lot of progress with Ukraine and a lot of progress with Russia over the last couple of days. And it would be great to bring that to an end so we don't have to talk that way about nuclear," Trump said in response to a question from the press.

Advertisement:

Continuing to speak about the nuclear threat, he said that "it would be great if everybody would get rid of their nuclear weapons".

"Russia and us have by far the most [nuclear warheads]. China will have an equal amount within 4-5 years. It would be great if we could all denuclearise because the power of nuclear weapons is crazy," Trump said, adding that he would like to resume denuclearisation talks.

Background

  • In recent days, the US has suspended military aid to Ukraine, explaining that this is a way to push Kyiv towards a peaceful settlement. No public reports have been made regarding any US pressure on Russia.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Thursday, 6 March that the US would not hesitate to "go all in" on sanctions against Russian energy resources if this would help achieve a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, stated that the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia which involves rebooting relations between the two nations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trumpnegotiations
Advertisement:
Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians
US ban on intelligence sharing with Ukraine causes significant losses among Ukrainians, Time says
Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia
Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 145 UAVs
Russian strikes on Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast: at least 11 killed and 30 injured – photos
All News
Trump
Vance takes tougher stance than Trump in mineral extraction talks with Ukraine, says Bloomberg
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
RECENT NEWS
22:55
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
21:35
Ukrainian documentary Mission 200 wins Grand Prix at international film festival in Riga – video
21:13
Russians drop explosives on residents of Kherson Oblast, killing two people
20:23
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: One of the most brutal strikes, 50 people injured
19:20
Russians kill man in Kharkiv Oblast as he walked down the street
19:07
Polish foreign minister on Orbán's Ukraine poll: an EU referendum on Hungary's membership would be interesting
18:51
Sweden allocates €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine
18:18
Russia suffers heavy losses near Sudzha on Kursk front, no large-scale breakthrough near Ukrainian border
17:59
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy
17:56
Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: