All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump wants to reboot relations with Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 March 2025, 18:21
Trump wants to reboot relations with Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
Trump and Putin. Archive photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, has stated that the Trump administration is taking a new approach towards Russia, which involves resetting relations between the two nations.

Source: Kellogg in a report on ways to end the war in Ukraine at a discussion of the Council on Foreign Relations, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Kellogg: "There is also a broader strategy at play in President Trump's approach to this war. [It lies in] the realisation that the United States needs to reset its relations with Russia... Continued isolation and lack of engagement with the Russians as the war in Ukraine continued is no longer a viable or sustainable strategy," he said.

Advertisement:

According to Kellogg, the shift in the US approach is due to the human cost of the war, the need to reset relations with Russia to safeguard US national interests, and the desire to prevent the US from becoming entangled in an "endless proxy war".

"So what you're seeing now and what you're witnessing are urgent efforts by the Trump administration to bring both sides to the table in order to get to a peace settlement," Kellogg said, adding that the administration will put pressure on both sides to do so.

Discussing pressure on Russia, Kellogg referenced the sanctions currently imposed on Russia's shadow fleet involved in transporting Russian oil.

He also mentioned that seizing Russia's frozen assets to aid Ukraine's recovery and applying maximum pressure on Russian energy are among the strategies Trump could use to intensify pressure on Russia.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRussiaUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
Trump
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
Trump official describes info on plans to cancel legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in US as "fake news"
Trump's special envoy Kellogg says Zelenskyy-Trump spat stemmed from misaligned objectives on Ukraine war
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: